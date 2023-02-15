MoTrPAC: Largest research study on how physical activity prevents disease, Sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

We know that being physically active is good for our health, but there is not a clear understanding of why certain individuals benefit from one specific physical activity versus another. Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity Consortium (MoTrPAC) is a nationwide research study, and the largest effort to date, aimed at understanding how physical activity improves health and prevents disease. The main goal of MoTrPAC is to gain a better understanding of how the body changes with physical activity.

According to Dr. Ravussin at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, this study will help researchers and doctors understand what exercise is best for each person’s unique body type. It will allow individuals to choose the intervention of physical activity that benefits their lifestyle most. Read here to learn more about MoTrPAC and its qualifications, compensation, and procedures.

