Don’t miss Michael R. Harris at Mestizo, sponsored by Arts by Michael

Michael R. Harris, a self-taught artist with a God-given talent, is making waves in the Baton Rouge art community. His works are currently displayed in the Foyer on Perkins Road, and anticipation is building for his upcoming exhibits in several New Orleans galleries this spring. Arts by Michael has recently found a new home in Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, where customers can view Harris’ works through the month of January. The fusion of Harris’ creativity with the vibrant and diverse clientele at Mestizo creates an atmosphere that is undeniably electric. This collaboration comes at a special time as Mestizo is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Enjoy Arts by Michael along with Mexican cuisine at Mestizo.

