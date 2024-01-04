Meet the Artist, sponsored by Arts by Michael

Meet Michael R. Harris, a south Louisiana artist with a passion for bringing to life the experiences of the rural South on canvas. With more than 30 years of experience, he has found his truest expression of art in southern landscapes. His works are mostly in acrylic art form or abstract paintings and can be found in many galleries throughout Louisiana. Influenced by his Louisiana culture, Michael’s creations depict a journey through the African American experience of the rural South. His paintings are noted by the non-descriptive faces of his subjects, which encourages viewers to visualize the essence of each painting. His art has the natural ability to capture and recreate the expressions of love and life. Explore Arts by Michael through the month of January at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, and view what can best be described as masterpieces of passion and inspiration.

