A map to sectional sofa planning, sponsored by Bassett Furniture

When planning your living space, don’t overlook your seating arrangement. Just like your design aesthetic and floorplans, your sectional sofa deserves its own plan. Sectionals are often the focal point of a room due to their size and versatility, making it essential to choose the right one for your space.

While sectionals offer great benefits, they also come with unique considerations. Even with modular options, it’s important to make an informed decision to ensure your sectional fits seamlessly into your room, both functionally and stylistically. With the right approach, choosing the perfect sectional can elevate your space and bring lasting comfort. For expert guidance on furniture placement, visit Bassett Furniture in-store or online.

