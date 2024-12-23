Local high school invites students to ‘think globally’ while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, sponsored by Take Note BR

In October, GEO Next Generation High School celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with an event to promote cultural awareness and unity. Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15 every year and lasts 30 days. Many Hispanic countries celebrate their independence during this period. GEO Next Generation’s celebration featured displays, performances, and foods from countries such as Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Peru, Guatemala, and Colombia.

The event provided an opportunity for students of Latin American heritage to involve their families and share their traditions with classmates, fostering a deeper appreciation for diversity within the school community.

While learning a foreign language is a high school graduation requirement, Spanish teacher Monica Reveiz works to inspire her students beyond a graduation credit. “I want [students] to know there’s nothing wrong with learning about other cultures,” Reveiz said. “I want them to think globally.”

