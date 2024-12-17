Local charter school celebrates literature with Storybook Festival, sponsored by Take Note BR

Great Hearts Harveston brought stories to life during its annual Storybook Festival, a fall tradition where students and staff dress in costumes of their favorite literary characters, immersing students in the magic of reading. The event featured literary games, snacks, and a lineup of special guest readers.

“This is one of our favorite days here because it all points back to the richness of stories and it celebrates the core virtues displayed by the characters in those tales.” said 5th-grade teacher Brianna Rogers. “I’m thankful for a school like Great Hearts that celebrates our shared love of stories and the wonder and beauty that can be found between the covers of a good book.”

This festival reflects the school’s dedication to a liberal arts education. Through subjects like language arts, math, history, science, French, and Latin, Great Hearts fosters deep inquiry, encourages discovery, and celebrates curiosity, ensuring students grow both intellectually and creatively.

To learn more about Great Hearts Harveston, click here.