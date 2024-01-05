Make 2024 the year of a healthy you, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

• Annual physicals are an important part of staying healthy. Everyone should see their physician yearly to stay current on vaccinations and health screenings.
• Get moving at least 3 times a week. Exercise shouldn’t be a chore, so find something you love to do. Whether you enjoy dancing, hiking or exploring, you’re more likely to exercise when you’re having fun.
• Stay hydrated to flush out unhealthy toxins and to regulate your temperature, heart rate and blood pressure.
• Make meals count by eating 3 meals a day, incorporating fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grain foods while minimizing processed and high-fat foods.
• Mental health is just as important as physical health. Be kind to yourself and stay connected to your friends and family.
