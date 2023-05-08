Do you have high blood pressure? sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Did you know that having hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, can put you at risk for heart disease and stroke, the leading cause of death in the U.S.? Often called the “silent killer,” most people won’t experience any symptoms. That’s why it’s important to have regular checkups with your primary care physician at least once a year, or more frequently if you have other medical conditions that put you at higher risk such as obesity or a family history.

A normal blood pressure reading should be less than or equal to 120/80. Readings higher than this are considered elevated and should be checked by your physician. To help reduce your risk, start by limiting your salt intake or by following the DASH diet, exercise regularly, and decrease alcohol consumption.

For more information on hypertension or the DASH diet, click here.

