How Healthy are Your Snacks? sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Nutrition is an important thing to keep in mind when it comes to snacks. Whether it be a quick treat on the go, or a snack after a long day of school or work, snacks can contribute to a large part of your daily calorie intake.

When looking at labels, it’s important to find protein and healthy carbohydrates. Swapping out typical unhealthy snacks like chips and candy for better options can help give your body energy, focus, gut and immune health. Keeping cut up fruit in the fridge works great as a snack because it is easily accessible. Instead of grabbing chips, popcorn is a great low-calorie alternative, freeze-dried fruits have less sugar than dried fruit, and seeds and nuts are full of protein that gives the body energy. Having easily accessible healthy snacks in the house is a great first step in being happy and healthy.

