What Does Your Gut Have to do With Your Heart Health? Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

We know that many aspects of your lifestyle can affect heart health, but a recent study sheds more light on how closely linked gut health is to the development of cardiovascular disease, specifically heart failure. Research shows that the wrong balance of gut bacteria can increase your risk of major cardiovascular events like stroke and heart attack. Gut health is directly tied to inflammation which we know can lead to negative health effects. Seventy percent of the body’s inflammatory cells are housed in gut tissue, therefore directly influencing the whole body. The good news is that it is easy to improve your gut health. Small modifications to your diet and lifestyle can make a big impact and decrease your risk for developing heart disease. Incorporating certain foods like asparagus, garlic, onions, apples, bananas, flaxseed, and steel-cut oats into your diet can help maintain a healthy gut.

