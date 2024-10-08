Football, Food and Fun: Why The Queen is Baton Rouge’s Go-To for Game Day

1717 Kitchen + Cocktails

At the heart of The Queen’s football experience is 1717, where sports enthusiasts can revel in more than just great food. With over 40 strategically placed TVs, every seat in the house is the best seat for watching the game. From touchdowns to instant replays, you won’t miss a moment of the action.

Throughout the fall, The Queen offers food and drink specials. Enjoy $3 draft beers, $15 buckets of bottled beers, and gameday platters of nachos, wings and sliders for $25 on Thursdays and Mondays from 4 p.m. to close and all day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Be sure to also check out the Tailgate Brunches on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DraftKings Sportsbook

For those looking to add a little extra thrill to their game-watching experience, The Queen’s DraftKings Sportsbook offers one of the best sports betting environments in the region. With 20 betting kiosks, four over-the-counter windows, lounge seating and a massive 28-foot video wall, the Sportsbook brings you right into the action. Whether you’re placing bets on your favorite teams or just enjoying the game, The Queen offers a top-tier experience for every football fan.

A Look Ahead: What’s Next for The Queen?

The Queen Casino & Entertainment shows no signs of slowing down. Along with the continued success of its Baton Rouge location, the company is also overseeing the transformation of another downtown riverboat casino, The Belle of Baton Rouge. With plans for a $100 million expansion, The Queen is further cementing its role as a leader in gaming, dining and entertainment in Louisiana.

As football season heats up, make The Queen Baton Rouge your ultimate destination for all the action. For more information on upcoming football events and to explore all that The Queen has to offer, visit thequeenbr.com.