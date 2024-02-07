5 steps to a successful home redesign project, sponsored by Bassett Furniture Direct

Are you excited, but overwhelmed about a home project? Bassett Furniture Direct shares these five steps to redesign your home, breaking it into a manageable plan with reasonable costs. Take a deep breath—it’s time to transform your home!

• Define priorities: Focus on one room at a time and consider family needs and lifestyle over home features.

• Gather inspiration: Explore sources like Pinterest or in-store visits, and create a wish list of preferred items.