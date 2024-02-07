5 steps to a successful home redesign project, sponsored by Bassett Furniture Direct

Are you excited, but overwhelmed about a home project? Bassett Furniture Direct shares these five steps to redesign your home, breaking it into a manageable plan with reasonable costs. Take a deep breath—it’s time to transform your home!
• Define priorities: Focus on one room at a time and consider family needs and lifestyle over home features.
• Gather inspiration: Explore sources like Pinterest or in-store visits, and create a wish list of preferred items.
• Develop a phased plan: Prioritize essential rooms and items. Keep a wish list for future phases.
• Consult design professionals: Seek expert guidance for big-picture ideas or finishing details. Outsource stressful aspects of the project.
• Utilize resources: Explore financing options for a comprehensive project. Access website chat functions and in-store consultations for additional insights.