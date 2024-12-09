Fire safety: Protect your home and loved ones, sponsored by the I CARE Prevention Program

December is a time of celebration, but it’s also one of the most dangerous months for house fires. As families in Baton Rouge decorate their homes and gather for the holidays, it’s essential to prioritize fire safety. Christmas trees, candles, and holiday lights can all be fire hazards if not handled properly.

To keep your home safe, always turn off holiday lights before bed or leaving the house, and keep candles away from flammable materials. If you have a real Christmas tree, remember to water it daily to prevent it from drying out. Also, ensure smoke detectors are in working order and have a fire extinguisher accessible.

The I CARE Prevention Program encourages everyone to take these precautions seriously to avoid preventable accidents. A little preparation goes a long way in ensuring that your holiday season is joyful, safe, and free of emergencies. Stay vigilant and protect what matters most.