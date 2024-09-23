Fall fun awaits: Discover the magic of the State Fair of Louisiana, sponsored by Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau

This fall, experience the State Fair of Louisiana from October 30 to November 17—a perfect family-friendly activity! Enjoy thrilling amusement park rides, live music, classic fair attractions, and games. The fair will feature a vendor’s market, the Center Stage Circus, a livestock show, and more. The State Fair of Louisiana also celebrates Latino Day where the rich culture and heritage of Louisiana’s Latino community take center stage. Share carnival treats and mouthwatering Louisiana delicacies with family and friends this fall in Shreveport-Bossier!

