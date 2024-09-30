Experience the ultimate weekend getaway, sponsored by Discover Monroe-West Monroe

Looking for a perfect weekend getaway? Visit Monroe-West Monroe. Immerse yourself in the Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival at Lazarre Park, featuring live music, artisans, and the thrilling Highland Games. Shopaholics will love exploring the eclectic stores downtown, where you’ll find unique home décor, antiques, and art. Don’t miss the Downtown Gallery Crawl, where you can discover local art, enjoy live music, and explore galleries on both sides of the river. For wine lovers, Landry Vineyards offers outdoor concerts in October and vineyard tours on Lagniappe Saturdays, creating a perfect blend of music, wine, and relaxation. Whether you’re a foodie, music lover, or art enthusiast, Monroe-West Monroe has something to delight everyone. Explore the parks, shop till you drop, and embrace the culture that makes this destination unique. Discover Monroe-West Monroe, where you’re welcome to play outside the lines and make unforgettable memories!