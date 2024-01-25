Experience Michael R. Harris, sponsored by Arts by Michael

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Arts by Michael as you savor the last few weeks of this exclusive exhibit. Don’t miss out on the extraordinary talent of Michael R. Harris, a self-taught artist blessed with a God-given gift. His works are currently on display in the Foyer on Perkins Road, creating ripples of admiration in the Baton Rouge art community. He has recently found a temporary home in Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine for the month of January. The fusion of Harris’ creativity with the vibrant and diverse clientele at Mestizo creates an atmosphere that is undeniably electric. The collaboration is particularly special as it aligns with Mestizo’s 25th-anniversary celebration. Join in the festivities and relish the unique blend of Arts by Michael alongside the flavors of Mexican cuisine. Hurry and make the most of this enchanting experience before it ends.

