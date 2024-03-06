Enjoy bright tulips and live music, sponsored by Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau

Monroe-West Monroe is in full bloom this spring with fun events, delicious bites, and activities for the entire family. Don’t miss the most colorful season at the Biedenharn Museum & Gardens. Each March, bright tulips fill the grounds and announce the arrival of spring. These tulips are best viewed during a garden stroll while enjoying a 5¢ bottle of Coke. Enjoy music in the vines at one of Landry Vineyards Outdoor Spring Concerts featuring all genres of music, wine tastings, dancing with friends, and more. The kids will love the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum’s Easter Village with cookie decorating, an egg roll, and visits with the Easter Bunny! Plan your next spring weekend getaway to Monroe-West Monroe!

