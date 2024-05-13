Elevating dining experiences: The Loft at 1717 set to open soon, sponsored by The Queen Baton Rouge

Get ready for a culinary adventure with the impending launch of The Loft at 1717! Nestled by the Mississippi River, it promises to be an unforgettable experience. With its scheduled hours of operation, from 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, patrons have ample time to indulge in delectable delights. Moreover, the inclusion of an outdoor patio not only enhances the dining ambiance, but also offers a picturesque sunset view of the river, perfect for private gatherings or simply enjoying the scenery. As a testament to its exclusivity, The Loft at 1717 welcomes guests age 21 and above, ensuring a sophisticated atmosphere for all. Excitement further mounts with the promise of a fresh menu soon to be unveiled. Prepare to embark on a culinary journey like no other as The Loft at 1717 invites you to live like a royal!

