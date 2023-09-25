How effective is the flu vaccine? sponsored by Velocity Clinical Research

Due to the flu’s ability to change, the flu vaccine needs periodic updates to effectively target the most prevalent strains. Annually, researchers analyze global flu strains to predict the most dominant ones for the upcoming season. The vaccines typically include the top three to four strains. Though some years see good matches between vaccine and circulating strains, other years may experience reduced vaccine effectiveness if the dominant strains differ from the predictions.

For the 2023 flu season, the FDA recommends flu vaccines covering two different influenza A and two influenza B types. Early data indicates that most flu cases in the U.S. this year are caused by influenza A strains, particularly those within the H3 group of viruses, which the vaccines should provide some additional protection against.

If you are interested in participating in flu vaccine trials, Velocity is enrolling volunteers. Eligible participants may receive investigational vaccines and, in some cases, an FDA-approved vaccine at no cost, along with possible compensation for study-related time. For more information on current and upcoming clinical trials at Velocity, visit velocityclinicaltrials.com.

