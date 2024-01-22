Easy ways to make water taste better, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Your body uses water for almost everything it does. It’s important for healthy skin, hair and nails. It also helps regulate body temperature, lubricate joints, flush waste and reproduce cells. In fact, water makes up approximately 60% of the adult human body.

Unfortunately, the lack of taste in water and the many drink options vying for our attention on store shelves causes many people to choose unhealthy beverages. Here are some ways to jazz up water to make a healthier drink that tastes good, looks appealing and quenches your thirst.

• Add slices of lemon, lime or orange—they add a refreshing taste and make your glass look inviting.

• Infuse water with fresh berries, pineapple or melon, or freeze bits of fruit in ice cube trays for a subtler flavor and an interesting look.

• Slice cucumbers and add to water for a fresh, clean taste.

• Enhance water with fresh mint leaves, basil, ginger, rosemary or cilantro.

• Drink sparkling water or seltzer if you prefer some fizz. It’s still calorie-free but is thirst-quenching and provides a welcome change from flat water.

