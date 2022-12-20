Get Well: Eagle Eye Care

It’s just as important to get preventative care for our eyes as for our teeth, and that means getting eye exams when we don’t necessarily need an updated prescription. Human eyes are incredibly complex and can tell us a lot about our overall health. For children, we recommend an exam at 6 months, 3 years, and before first grade. A shocking number of eye conditions go undiagnosed and can seriously interfere with their learning and ability to succeed.

For older children and adults, we recommend yearly exams and often require more frequent exams for those who have diabetes, hypertension (among other conditions), and for those who take certain medications. The proactive and preventative approach helps to reduce permanent visual changes and could save your life!

