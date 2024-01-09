Eagle Expo 2024: Cajun Coast’s wings to wildlife adventure, sponsored by Cajun Coast and Louisiana Office of Tourism

Don’t miss the Eagle Expo February 22-24, in Morgan City. The event includes an immersive experience with Birds of Prey, starting with the Wings to Soar presentation on Thursday evening at the Patterson Civic Center. Join Jon and Dale Stokes for a captivating encounter with live raptors, including a falcon, hawk, owl, black vulture, and the iconic bald eagle.

Friday’s agenda is packed with adventure, offering boat tours for bald eagle sightings in the Atchafalaya Basin and Bayou Long. Embark on a walking tour through the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge or a photography tour in Bayou Black. On Saturday, check out The Palmetto Trail tour, where you might view eagles, ospreys, and hawks.

With more than 50 eagle sightings and a plethora of other avian species, this expo, sponsored by Barataria Terrebonne National Estuary Program, is a must for nature enthusiasts. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Louisiana’s Cajun Coast and register now for an unforgettable weekend connecting with the wild.

