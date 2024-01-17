Dress the perfect bed, sponsored by Bassett Furniture Direct

You don’t need to be a lover of the latest Netflix or PBS show to know that beds have long played a starring role in every household. Think of dressing your bed as if you were outfitting yourself for sleep. Elevate your sleep sanctuary with matching quilt and duvet shams, adding a touch of pillow talk to your bedtime routine. Explore decorative pillows as an extension of your boudoir statement, changing them as easily as your mood. Follow visual principles – let pillow size determine placement and embrace odd numbers for visual appeal. Our final touch is a throw, offering texture and warmth. Choose faux fur for winter and transition to the bright, light weave of Bassett’s Balboa or Portola throws for a seasonal change. Expect your throw blanket to migrate, bringing comfort wherever you go. Bassett’s bed-making history aligns perfectly with the celebration of the bedroom. Now you’re fully prepared to layer up, experience the beauty of sleep, and enjoy pleasant dreams.

