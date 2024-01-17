You don’t need to be a lover of the latest Netflix or PBS show to know that beds have long played a starring role in every household. Think of dressing your bed as if you were outfitting yourself for sleep. Elevate your sleep sanctuary with matching quilt and duvet shams, adding a touch of pillow talk to your bedtime routine. Explore decorative pillows as an extension of your boudoir statement, changing them as easily as your mood. Follow visual principles – let pillow size determine placement and embrace odd numbers for visual appeal. Our final touch is a throw, offering texture and warmth. Choose faux fur for winter and transition to the bright, light weave of Bassett’s Balboa or Portola throws for a seasonal change. Expect your throw blanket to migrate, bringing comfort wherever you go. Bassett’s bed-making history aligns perfectly with the celebration of the bedroom. Now you’re fully prepared to layer up, experience the beauty of sleep, and enjoy pleasant dreams.
Dress the perfect bed, sponsored by Bassett Furniture Direct
