Dog Tales of [225]: Lewis Companies Official Greeters Elly Mae & Daisy Duke

Owner: Lanny and Valerie Lewis
Breed: French Bulldogs
Age: Elly Mae is 3; Daisy Duke, 2
In just one word: Pampered
Assignment: Official Greeters. The second guests walk through the doors, Elly Mae and Daisy Duke anxiously await hugs.
Unique skill set: Energy and personality
Office buddies: The entire Lewis Companies team considers them family. But in the end, they are their own best friends and are rarely seen without one another.
Performance bonuses: Milk Bone Treats and lunch leftovers
Obsessions: This instagram-worthy duo adores riding in the car trying to capture the attention of motorists, making them a frequent subject for impromptu photo shoots with admirers.
Favorite getaway: The beach—and unlimited sand to dig. But being the mischievous dogs they are, escaping to the barn to play with the horses is a fave activity, too.
Forgivable flaw: Oh, how they snore.
Company bio: Shortly after losing a beloved English Bulldog, Valerie Lewis discovered a local resident with a litter of Frenchies and immediately fell in love with Elly. Daisy was later given to Lanny and Valerie as a surprise Christmas gift from the Lewis Companies team, providing Elly a companion.
