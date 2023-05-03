Benefits of upgrading to a tankless water heater, sponsored by Southern Air

A traditional water heater stores water in a large tank, constantly heating it. When you turn on your faucets, the hot water drains from the tank and runs through the pipes. However, if the tank is not refilled and properly maintained, your warm water can become uncomfortable and cold.

A tankless unit, however, heats water using an internal coil system. When a faucet is on, water runs over the hot coils and rises in temperature. Warm water will disperse from your faucet, and the machine will shut down when your faucet is turned off.

A tankless system offers a variety of benefits, such as:

• Higher energy efficiency

• Lower utility bills

• Less maintenance

• Longer lifespan

• Takes up less space

