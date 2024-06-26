Benefits of respite care, sponsored by Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area

Respite care is crucial in the dementia journey, and Charlie’s Place Activity and Respite Care Centers offer several benefits to those affected by dementia and their caregivers. For those affected, the person-centered care at Charlie’s Place provides social interaction, mental stimulation, and a purposeful day of activities geared toward clients’ interests. Spending time at Charlie’s Place may also assist with slowing the disease progression while maintaining dignity and respect. For the caregivers, Charlie’s Place provides a vital break from hands-on caregiving to recharge or complete necessary tasks knowing that their loved ones are in a safe homelike environment engaging with dedicated staff providing a structured program. Click here to learn more.

