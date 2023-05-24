Benefits of installing a water softener, sponsored by Southern Air

If you live in an area where there is high mineral build-up, you understand the difficulties of living with hard water. The best solution is to install a water softener. A water softener is a tank added into your piping that has multiple layers of filters built inside to filtrate the water as it flows inside your home. As the water flows through the water softener, it removes some of the minerals within the water, allowing it to be lighter and easier on your skin and home. Some of the benefits include:

• Better tasting water

• Softer skin and hair

• Less scale build-up

• Fewer water stains

• Protected pipes

At Southern Air, professionals know the ins and outs of water softeners and which kind is the right one for your home.

