BASIS Materra takes the stage with a school-wide musical, sponsored by Take Note BR

A South Baton Rouge charter school invites the community to watch their latest theater installment. Second through 10th grade students at BASIS Materra have been hard at work preparing for this month’s production of Annie. Under the guidance of theater teacher Julie Horridge, rehearsals have been underway since September, following workshops and auditions.

“Lines have been learned, songs are finished, and the excitement is growing just like the set,” said Horridge. “For our very young cast, I can say without a doubt that they are dedicated and eager to get to work every day.”

BASIS believes musicals like Annie offer students a creative outlet, fostering commitment, teamwork, and a passion for the arts. As opening night approaches, the BASIS Materra community eagerly anticipates a heartwarming production that will showcase young talent and enthusiasm. Performances will take place on December 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. with additional shows on December 14 and 15 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here.

