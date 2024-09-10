BASIS Baton Rouge Mid City leads state in academic gains, sponsored by Nura Co

BASIS Baton Rouge Primary Mid City achieved the highest academic gains in Louisiana, showing a remarkable year-over-year increase in student performance on standardized testing scores.

Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) is the standardized test given to students starting in third grade to measure proficiency in core subjects. BASIS Mid City saw a 19% rise in students scoring at the Mastery or Advanced level in English Language Arts (ELA) and a 16% boost in Math. These improvements are the highest statewide, placing BASIS Baton Rouge Mid City students well above the state and East Baton Rouge Parish averages for growth.

“We’ve prioritized academic excellence through our innovative curriculum and dedicated teachers,” said Marissa Carroll, Head of School at BASIS Baton Rouge Mid City. “We’re proud to see remarkable achievements in our students’ performance, which is a testament to our rigorous BASIS Charter School Curriculum. This curriculum not only prepares students for academic success but also equips them for their future careers and life endeavors.”

Across town, BASIS Baton Rouge Materra also showed growth on the 2024 LEAP test with a 4% increase in students performing at Mastery and Advanced on the LEAP Math test.