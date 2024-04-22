Allergy season is here, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Springtime is a welcome sight of sunshine and blooming flowers. After a long winter, nothing feels better than spending time outdoors during spring. But unfortunately for some of us, this means the dreaded allergy season is here. Even though it’s beautiful outside, the flowering buds and blooming trees can make you dread being outdoors if you are one of the millions of people who suffer from sniffling, sneezing, watery eyes and other allergy symptoms. So how do we keep from feeling miserable during such a beautiful time of year? Hear what one of our allergists have to say about springtime allergies here.

