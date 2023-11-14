4 tips to prevent dry eye during sleep: #3 Remove contact lenses, sponsored by Trio Eyecare

There are multiple reasons why dry eye symptoms are worse at night. So how can you minimize or reduce dry eye symptoms while you sleep? First, you should always take your contact lenses out before going to sleep or try to remove them earlier than usual before bed. This gives your eyes a chance to breathe for several hours and get a tear film built up before you close your eyes for the night. Daily disposable contact lenses (or dailies as they’re also known) are a great option for wearers with dry eyes because they’re thrown away at the end of each day’s use. Because of this, they’re more hygienic than lenses requiring overnight storage since protein and dirt deposits, which can cause discomfort, are less likely to build up. The problem of lenses drying out due to incomplete cleaning is also prevented.

