4 tips to prevent dry eye during sleep: #2 No phones before bed, sponsored by Trio Eyecare

There are multiple reasons why Dry Eye symptoms are worse at night. The body’s metabolism and blood circulation slow at night when you are asleep. Fewer nutrients reach your eyes, which means that your eyes can’t produce as many tears, which can lead to night-time dry eyes. There are other lifestyle factors like excess screen time during the day that can make you more likely to suffer from dry eyes at night. It is recommended that you should stop using electronic devices, such as your phone, at least 30 minutes before you go to sleep! This is because they give your brain too much stimulation to switch off, affecting your sleep. In the same way, too much screen time can cause Dry Eye and stinging eyes at night much like during the day while staring at a screen. This is because blinking helps cover the eyes with a tear film, but when we look at digital devices we blink less often.

