Special events at the Baton Rouge Zoo, sponsored by BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

While zebras and tigers might be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word “Zoo,” there’s much more at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo! We not only host amazing events like “Boo at the Zoo” and “Zoolights,” but we also hold unique private events. That includes everything from crawfish boils and family reunions to corporate picnics, weddings and more! All of our events are tailored to the needs of our clients and our Capital One Pavilion features a wide variety of possibilities to make the day special.

In addition, the kiddos can get in on the fun with a Zooper Birthday Party at the Zoo. These parties include fun for the children and adults and include ALL DAY ZOO ACCESS! Each birthday boy or girl is able to select their favorite new animal encounter option. Guests can get up close and personal with a snake, armadillo, turtle, owl and more. Our staff takes care of all of the details so you can sit back and enjoy your child’s special day while creating a one-of-a-kind experience they’ll always remember.

