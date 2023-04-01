This year’s Baton Rouge Blues Fest poster was inspired by a longtime Southern professor’s childhood

Growing up in the West Baton Rouge Parish community of Lobdell, artist Randell Henry remembers predicting his neighbor and friend Kenny Neal would one day become a musician.

“Kenny would sneak off with this plastic guitar during these big barbecues and lean against a car and play all day,” Henry says. “I’d asked him to play songs from the radio, and he could do it without reading music, just picking out the notes. It amazed me.”

Neal would go on to become a Grammy-nominated blues guitarist and one of the faces of swamp blues, a Baton Rouge-born subset of the genre. Henry would become a contemporary artist and the Community Coffee Endowed Professor of Art at Southern University, where he also serves as curator of the Frank Hayden Hall Art Gallery.