Will the Hollywood writers strike impact Baton Rouge film production?

Late-night TV shows began airing reruns this week as unionized screenwriters went on strike for the first time in 15 years.

The labor dispute could have longterm effect on TV and film productions. But Film Baton Rouge Executive Director Katie Patton Pryor says the strike shouldn’t halt any ongoing projects in Louisiana.

“The writers’ strike is something we saw coming, and was to be expected after a big industry shift,” Pryor says. “Now we will just be sitting tight to see what happens next.”

Late-night television was the first to feel the fallout of the guild’s strike, just as it was during the 2007 writers strike that lasted 100 days. Read more from the Associated Press.