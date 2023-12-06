What’s the latest timeline on the I-10 widening?

Louisiana transportation officials plan to maintain three lanes in each direction during the next stage of the Interstate 10 widening project, the state Department of Transportation and Development announced this week.

Stage two of construction is set to begin in early 2026, DOTD says—a year later than the timeline discussed earlier this year.

Officials had considered reducing travel lanes from three to two, which spurred concerns at a public meeting DOTD held in March regarding the impact on traffic. Gov.-elect Jeff Landry also weighed in on the subject last year.

While DOTD plans to maintain three lanes in each direction where there are currently three lanes, periodic lane and/or ramp closures will be necessary during construction. Officials plan to notify the public ahead of any disruptions.

No changes were announced for the third stage of construction, where maintaining three lanes in each direction was already the plan. Read more about the project here.

