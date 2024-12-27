Here are some of the ways local retailers are adjusting after a rough 2024

As ordering through Amazon, delivery apps and fast-shipping online sites becomes more common, customers’ shopping habits are shifting at local retail stores.

Rozlan Fransen, owner of Baton Rouge Succulent Co., says sales were down 30% at her plant shop this year from last year. She first noticed sales decreasing in mid-2023, along with less foot traffic and fewer big spenders.

“My busy days now are what my slow days were at the end of 2022 and 2023,” Fransen says. “I thought I was going to close in October, but I had just enough good days to keep hanging on.”

Fransen attributes this year’s decreasing sales to the economy, but also wonders if the trendy plant boom from COVID is dying down. To encourage foot traffic and sales, Fransen hosted more workshops and private events and amped up her social media presence. Fransen says coming up with content has been exhausting and it’s been hard to cut through the noise on social media to reach her target audience. Though she has been posting more, she hasn’t noticed the posts converting into customers.

“Influencers are filming all of these places that make Baton Rouge a great place, but none of us are going to be here if people don’t start shopping with us,” Fransen says.

Lenore London, owner of London’s Fashion Boutique, says her clothing and accessories boutique had fewer sales this year than in 2023. Like Fransen, she was most challenged with remaining encouraged during the slow months and generating new marketing ideas to remain relevant. While sales aren’t what they used to be, London says she plans to stay in business by offering more one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories and participating in pop-up events to sell inventory to new audiences.

Sales weren’t down for every retail shop this year in Baton Rouge. Vintage and antique shops Time Warp and The Pink Elephant Antiques reported an uptick in sales. Lisa Pellissier, owner of The Pink Elephant Antiques, says sales were steady this year with a slight upward trend. Her biggest business challenge this year was navigating insurance costs, which she says quintupled since starting her business eight years ago.

“If someone asked me if they should open a retail store today, I’d probably say no,” Pellissier says. “But since we’re already here, I think we’ll stay.”

London and Fransen anticipate more local retail shops closing their storefronts and pivoting to online businesses. If sales don’t turn around in 2025 for Baton Rouge Succulent Co., Fransen is considering how she can continue operating her plant shop without a storefront.

