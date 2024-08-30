A video update on the University Lakes Project

It has been two years since construction began on the University Lakes Restoration Project. Although it may not seem like it to some, progress is being made. Phase 1 of the three-phase project is wrapping up as Phase 2 begins.

225 recently took a deep dive into where the project stands, and now our sister publication Business Report is getting another look via video.

On this episode of Bottom Line, Business Report talks with project manager Mark Goodson about the specialty equipment being used and how the dredged material is being repurposed. The video offers close-up footage of the work being done while highlighting just how far the project has come since we last checked in. Watch the latest episode of Bottom Line.

