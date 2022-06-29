×
USS KIDD Veterans Museum’s yoga series offers free, monthly classes on Saturdays

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson

Further proving the point that yoga doesn’t have to happen in a studio, the USS KIDD Veterans Museum announced a free yoga series, Strong & Calm Warrior Yoga, this spring.

Aimed at veterans, active military, first responders and their supporters and families, classes are held on the first Saturday of each month at the museum in a peaceful, open event space overlooking the Mississippi River. The series is sponsored by the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Yoga with Brandi.

Class participants move through easy, accessible poses while also practicing relaxation techniques focused on breathing and stretching.

Taught by instructor Brandi Hanson, the sessions help increase strength and stability and are aimed at all ability levels and life experiences. The poses and exercises are also adaptable to injuries.

The class is free, but participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats. Join in on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Find more info at usskidd.com.

This article was originally published in the July 2022 issue of 225 magazine.


