USS KIDD Veterans Museum’s yoga series offers free, monthly classes on Saturdays

Further proving the point that yoga doesn’t have to happen in a studio, the USS KIDD Veterans Museum announced a free yoga series, Strong & Calm Warrior Yoga, this spring.

Aimed at veterans, active military, first responders and their supporters and families, classes are held on the first Saturday of each month at the museum in a peaceful, open event space overlooking the Mississippi River. The series is sponsored by the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Yoga with Brandi.

Class participants move through easy, accessible poses while also practicing relaxation techniques focused on breathing and stretching.