The ups and downs of LSU kickers

Being a kicker is hard work. Some might say brutal. When your kick is successful, you’re just doing your job. When your kick is unsuccessful, you’ll feel the wrath of fans and hear screams of “You had one job!”

Legendary and beloved NFL coach Buddy Ryan once had this to say about the position: “Football kickers are like taxi cabs. You can always go out and hire another one.” Ouch.

During the 2017 season, LSU was making history. For bad kicking. Kickers had a field goal make percentage of 59.3%, only the second time in the last 10 years in which the percentage was below 70.

This fall, the team has brought in a Division II kicker with a big leg, Cole Tracy, to compete and hopefully combat the kicking problem.

Time will tell what’s in store for Tracy. But in the meantime, here are some stats about the history of LSU’s kicking.

THE BEST OF THE BEST

Colt David

Colt David, who kicked for LSU from 2005 to 2008, is widely regarded as one of LSU’s crowning kickers and with good reason—really, really good reason. Included in the many LSU records he holds are career points scored (369) and points after touchdown (201). He was first team All-SEC in 2007.

Josh Jasper

Josh Jasper kicked for LSU from 2007 to 2010 and made a bit of history doing so. In 2010, he set the school’s single-season record for field goals (28) and field goals in a game (five). His 47 successful field goals rank fourth in school history. His field goal percentage of 83.9% ranks first in LSU history and just second in SEC history. Talk about a kicker.

David Browndyke

David Browndyke kicked for LSU from 1986 to 1989. You may not have heard of him, but he broke records, and many of them still stand. What is perhaps the greatest kicking record of all belongs solely to him: field goals made. His 61 career field goals lead the pack at No. 1 in LSU history. On top of that, the team loved this guy so much they named him LSU special teams player of the year in 1989.

LSU’S SUCCESSFUL FIELD GOAL ATTEMPTS

2017: 59.2%

2016: 73.3%

2015: 76.5%

2014: 68.4%

2013: 92.9%

Sources: LSUSports.net

This article was originally published in the Tiger Pride section of the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.

