Understanding the flu, sponsored by Velocity Clinical Research

Influenza, or the flu, remains a persistent concern as we approach the 2023-2024 flu season. Influenza is caused by influenza viruses, with subtypes A, B, C, and D under its umbrella. In humans, Influenza A and B are the most common, with Influenza A being the most diverse and widespread, as it can infect various animal species alongside humans. Common flu symptoms include coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, fatigue, fever, chills, or vomiting. Transmission of the flu occurs through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. The virus can also survive for extended periods on surfaces such as doorknobs, countertops, bottles, and smartphones.

As we approach the flu season, it's essential to take preventive measures seriously. Get vaccinated, practice preventive habits, and stay informed.


