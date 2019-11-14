What. A. Night.

Put Saturday evening’s events down in the history books, because that’s one LSU fans are going to remember for quite some time.

The Tigers finally overcame an eight-year drought to beat Alabama 46-41, in a record-setting day for the offense and a monumental occasion for the program.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire became the first player to score four touchdowns against the Tide since 2007, while LSU’s 46 points were its most scored in the entire series. Quarterback Joe Burrow all but locked up the Heisman Trophy in the process, going 31-for-39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser re-live the magic of Saturday night drive-by-drive and play-by-play, walking through what was one of the most historic wins in program history. They’ll also take a quick look at the Tigers’ upcoming matchup with Ole Miss, because yes, there are still more games to be played.

