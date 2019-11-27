Tiger Pride Podcast: It may be Thanksgiving week, but there’s no love lost between LSU and Texas A&M

Thanksgiving may typically be all about food, family and fun, but those feelings won’t last long on LSU’s campus.

The Tigers made it abundantly clear where their sights were set shortly following their 56-20 win against Arkansas on Saturday night. Head coach Ed Orgeron along with multiple players all referenced Texas A&M in some capacity during LSU’s postgame interview session, setting the table for what is sure to be another showdown between the two SEC foes.

Last year’s mess of a game ended after 7 overtimes, multiple controversial calls and hours of back-and-forth football with the Aggies ultimately coming out on top 74-72. Shortly after, the school had souvenir cups with the score printed on it, bowl game rings with the final engraved on the inside and A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was photographed with a painting of the game-winning catch peeking the background.

It’s safe to say the Tigers didn’t like that.

In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser recap LSU’s win against Arkansas, preview the upcoming duel with Texas A&M and take an early look at some of the postseason awards the Tigers are nominated for this year. The duo also hashes out some College Football Playoff scenarios as they find out live on air that Ohio State had jumped LSU in the newest rankings.

Are you extra fired up for Saturday’s showdown with the Aggies? Do you think the Tigers can regain the top spot in the CFP polls? Let us know in the comments below!

