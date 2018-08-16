Recent weeks have brought a flurry of disappointing news to the LSU football team.

Offensive lineman Ed Ingram was indefinitely suspended for violating team rules. Linebacker Tyler Taylor is also suspended from the team after his alleged involvement in a robbery. Cornerback Kristian Fulton’s appeal to the NCAA to reduce his two-year suspension for tampering with a drug test was denied. And most recently, backup quarterbacks Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan have decided to transfer out of the program.

The Tigers are in need of some good news. Luckily, the defense is shaping up to provide just that.

As 225 detailed in our August cover story, LSU’s defense may be the best Baton Rouge has seen in a few years. The front seven is as deep, talented and big as the Tigers have fielded recently, and the defensive backs are right in line to fill the big shoes left at DBU.

Podcast co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser of TigerDetails.com spend this week’s episode breaking down the stacked defensive unit position-by-position, while also addressing some of the breaking news of the week.

Do you think this LSU defense will be one the best we’ve seen under defensive coordinator Dave Aranda? Let us know in the comments below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit you questions and thoughts.

