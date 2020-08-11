You’d be hard-pressed to find a true freshman who has had or ever will have as big of an impact as Derek Stingley Jr. did at LSU last season.

Fresh out of The Dunham School, Stingley started all 15 games for the Tigers and ultimately became a consensus All-American. He led the SEC with six interceptions, ranked No. 2 in the nation with 21 passes defended, and was also deployed as LSU’s punt returner.

So where does he go from here?

That question was the crux of our interview with Stingley, who sat down with Tiger Pride Podcast host Mark Clements earlier this summer to discuss his breakout freshman season. The two talked about the transition from high school to college football, what the star cornerback is working to improve this offseason and even looked at the potential of Stingley playing on offense (!) next season.

You can also read our in-depth feature on Stingley from 225's August issue, which is on newsstands now.

