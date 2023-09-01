Southern University football is back this month, but the return to the gridiron isn’t the only thing firing up Jaguar Nation. Fans can also look forward to the restoration of men’s and women’s golf and men’s tennis this year—teams that were once successful but were eliminated more than a decade ago due to budget cuts.

“We think it’s going to cause a lot of excitement with our athletic alums,” Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks says. “These sports have gotten really popular, and we wanted to give student athletes a chance to play them.”

The opportunity to play golf is what convinced Carter Evans, 18, to choose Southern. The graduate of Ascension Christian High School in Gonzales says he decided to become a Jag this summer after meeting with new head golf coach Bobby Pope and assistant coach Phil Smith, both former Southern golfers. Evans will join recruits from Dallas, Los Angeles, and Trinidad and Tobago on the inaugural comeback team. Both men’s and women’s golf will play locally at BREC’s Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary.