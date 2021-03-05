Though it may look different, Louisiana Marathon still running this weekend

Masks are not required while running the race, but runners are required to wear a mask before starting and after crossing the finish line. Runners are also encouraged to bring their own personal hydration in order to reduce potential contact. Cups of water will still be available at the various aid stations throughout the course, but will not be handed out to runners.

Awards will be based on chip timing, and the results will be posted online after the race. Winners can still claim their hardware from the award’s table, but will be required to verify the results on their phone.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Louisiana Marathon, which has grown substantially since its inception, having featured participants from all 50 states as well as more than 32 countries. The course takes runners on a scenic route through downtown Baton Rouge, the University Lakes, LSU’s campus and several historic neighborhoods along the way.

See below for a full list of events, times and race maps.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

6-7:30 a.m.: Packet pickup opens

7:30 a.m.: Runner corrals open

8 a.m.: Races begin

QUARTER MARATHON

LOUISIANA MARATHON 5K

KIDS 1 MILE RUN

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

6-6:30 a.m.: Packet pickup begins

6:30 a.m.: Runner corrals open

6:45 a.m.: Runners report to corrals

7 a.m.: Races begin

FULL MARATHON

HALF MARATHON

Maps courtesy the Louisiana Marathon

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE