Things to do this weekend: Dinosaurs, comedy, pets and more events in Baton Rouge

Adopt a pet and look at art Friday

Find a furry friend this Friday, June 23, at Local Supply in Electric Depot. The Fri-Yay Pet Adoption Event takes place from 2–6 p.m. Multiple adoption agencies will be present as part of The Companion Animal Alliance.

There will be vendors there from the Local Pop-Up collaborative of creators and businesses from around the state. The event is pet-friendly, so adopt the pet you’ve always wanted and walk them around the market for the first time.

Visit 1509 Government St. and give one of these animals a new home. Find info here.

Show up to the stand-up Friday

Get a laugh this Friday, June 23, at Mid-City Live. The Boomerang Comedy Theater boasts a list of comedians including Justin Baker, Crazy Ree, Uncle Carl and more.

Witness this collection of comedians starting at 7 p.m. for $20 per person. With Gloria McConnell as host and musical guest Andrew Hill leading the show, it will be a night to remember.

Go buy tickets now and start your weekend off right with joy and laughter.

Walk with the dinosaurs Saturday

Take a journey back in time this Saturday, June 24, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. The long-awaited Dino Day is back starting at 10 a.m.

Come watch dinosaur-themed shows in the planetarium or take part in one of many prehistoric activities. LASM plans on showing episodes of Dinosaur Train for the kids and hosting pop-up science events for people of all ages.

Tickets are sold at the front counter for $12 for children ages 3-12 and $15 for adults. Don’t miss this opportunity to travel back to the land before time.

Watch the racing painters Sunday

Watch as brushes scratch canvas this Sunday, June 25. The Live Painting Contest at the Theatre Collective Studio has nine contestants facing off in an hour-long paint-off.

Visitors have the opportunity to witness art making and bid on them. Wine is served starting at 2 p.m., and the event starts 15 minutes later. Like-minded artists will be there watching as the unique creations take shape.

This event is $25 a person, and tickets are available online. The event is at 7338 Highland Road.