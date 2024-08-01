For Terrence Graves, becoming Southern Football’s new head coach is a homecoming moment

Athletics have been a big part of Graves’ life since childhood. A Norfolk, Virginia, native and the eighth of nine children, he embraced a range of sports—football, soccer, baseball, basketball, volleyball and swimming. Football would become his main pursuit, earning him a scholarship to play at Wake Forest in 1989. But the team wasn’t the right fit, prompting a transfer the following season to Winston-Salem State, where Richardson was then head coach.

Sadness struck during Graves’ sophomore year. His dad was diagnosed with cancer.

“My father met Coach Richardson at the championship game, and I didn’t know it until years later, but he told Coach he didn’t know how much time he had left. And he said, ‘Take care of my baby boy,’” Graves says. “It was almost like a relay race. He passed the baton to Coach Richardson.”

After graduating, Graves hoped to be picked up by an NFL or Canadian Football League team. It didn’t work out. Richardson, by then at Southern, encouraged him to enter coaching. He recruited Graves to Baton Rouge in 1994, kicking off what would become a 32-year career that has included stints at Norfolk State, Mississippi Valley State and Grambling State.

Ebullient and approachable, Graves has a reputation for being a player’s coach. And while discipline is his professional watchword, he’s also known for being accessible.

“They know that I’m fair, and I’m transparent,” he says. “You have to find out who a player is to meet them where they are and help them go from being young men to men.” gojagsports.com

This article was originally published in the August 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.