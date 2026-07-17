The World Cup wraps up this weekend. Here’s where to watch the final match
Baton Rouge might be a football town, but soccer is in the air. With 104 matches played across North America, the FIFA World Cup 2026, the largest in history, will end with a final faceoff this Sunday, July 19, in New York.
Cheer on the final two teams at these local spots.
B-Side at Bin Q
3911 Perkins Rd.
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Barracuda Taco Stand
2504 Government St.
Pelican to Mars
2678 Government St.
Court to Table
7477 Burbank Dr.
California Pizza Kitchen
10001 Perkins Rowe
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KOK Wings & Things
1509 Government St.
Somewhere Neighborhood Bar
214 Third St., Ste. 10
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
5252 Corporate Blvd.
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government St.
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Superior Grill
5435 Government St.
7333 Highland Rd.
The Station
4608 Bennington Ave.
Tacos del Cartel
10155 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 110
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
Various Locations
Zippy’s Burritos Tacos and More
3155 Perkins Rd.