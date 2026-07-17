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Pelican to Mars - Aleah Bateman - one of the managers
Pelican to Mars. Photo by Collin Richie

The World Cup wraps up this weekend. Here’s where to watch the final match

By
Maggie Heyn Richardson
-

Baton Rouge might be a football town, but soccer is in the air. With 104 matches played across North America, the FIFA World Cup 2026, the largest in history, will end with a final faceoff this Sunday, July 19, in New York.

Cheer on the final two teams at these local spots.

B-Side at Bin Q 

3911 Perkins Rd.

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Barracuda Taco Stand

2504 Government St.

Pelican to Mars

2678 Government St.

Court to Table

7477 Burbank Dr.

California Pizza Kitchen

10001 Perkins Rowe

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KOK Wings & Things

1509 Government St.

Somewhere Neighborhood Bar

214 Third St., Ste. 10

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

5252 Corporate Blvd.

Mid City Beer Garden

3808 Government St.

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Superior Grill

5435 Government St.
7333 Highland Rd.

The Station

4608 Bennington Ave.

Tacos del Cartel

10155 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 110

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Various Locations

Zippy’s Burritos Tacos and More

3155 Perkins Rd.

Guest Author
By Maggie Heyn Richardson
"225" Features Writer Maggie Heyn Richardson is an award-winning journalist and the author of "Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey." A firm believer in the magical power of food, she’s famous for asking total strangers what they’re having for dinner.

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