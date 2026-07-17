The World Cup wraps up this weekend. Here’s where to watch the final match

Baton Rouge might be a football town, but soccer is in the air. With 104 matches played across North America, the FIFA World Cup 2026, the largest in history, will end with a final faceoff this Sunday, July 19, in New York.

Cheer on the final two teams at these local spots.

3911 Perkins Rd.

- Advertisement -

2504 Government St.

2678 Government St.

7477 Burbank Dr.

10001 Perkins Rowe

- Advertisement -

1509 Government St.

214 Third St., Ste. 10

5252 Corporate Blvd.

3808 Government St.

- Advertisement -

5435 Government St.

7333 Highland Rd.

4608 Bennington Ave.

10155 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 110

Various Locations

3155 Perkins Rd.